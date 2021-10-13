Qualifier 2 in the IPL 2021 in UAE pits Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders with a place in the final against Chennai Super Kings at stake. Gulf News readers and experts bring you live coverage from Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Buckle up, this is going to be a very exciting ride!
Live score here
Drama! Not out! It was a no-ball from Chakaravarthy!
OUT!
Brilliant catch from Shubman Gill from Chakaravarthy and Hetmyer goes for 3 runs! Delhi are 95/5 after 16.4 overs.
OUT!
Big wicket for KKR! Ferguson bowls to Pant and he is caught by Tripathi for just 6 runs. Delhi are 90/4 after 15.2 overs.
Four!
Chakaravarthy bowls to Pant and some terrible fielding on the boundary sees him get four. Delhi are 90/3 after 15 overs.
OUT!
Chakaravarthy bowls to Dhawan who is caught by Shakib for 36 runs from 39 balls. Delhi are 83/3 after 14.1 overs.
OUT!
Stoinis is clean bowled by Shivam Mavi. He's scored 18 runs from 23 balls. Delhi are 71/2 after 11.3 overs.
Four!
Chakaravarthy bowls to Dhawan and he tucks it away. He's on 27 runs from 28 balls.
That's the end of the powerplay and Kolkata have pulled things back in the last couple of overs. 38/1 after 6 overs.
OUT!
Shaw goes for 14, LBW from Chakravarthy. Delhi are 32/1 after 4.1 overs.
SIX!
And another one from Shaw! Narine is being belted around here...
SIX!
Dhawan's turn to hit one with anger!
Four!
And then he smacks him for a four straight away! Delhi are on 18/0 after 3 overs.
SIX!
Shaw belts Shakib on to the Sharjah Stadium roof!
Four!
Lovely shot! Shaw clips Ferguson for four. 6/0 after 1.3 overs.
Fireworks greet Delhi's Dhawan and Shaw as they stride out to the middle. Here we go!
Here are the full teams for tonight's massive encounter...
Delhi Capitals:
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Who will clash with the Chennai Super Kings in the final?
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
The Delhi Capitals, chasing their maiden IPL title, are a step away from their second final in a row. Standing in their way are the Kolkata Knight Riders, who want a third title. The two face off in Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (October 13, 2021) to decide who will clash with the Chennai Super Kings in the final.
Kolkata, led by Eoin Morgan, have come off a pulsating win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, where the spinners dominated the middle-overs and effectively set up a win. Rishabh Pant’s Delhi are the stronger side on paper with a solid batting backed by a powerful attack. But they tend to come up short in crunch matches.
This is another crunch game. Will Delhi choke? Let’s find out.