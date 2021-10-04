Welcome to Match No.50 between the two toppers, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Dubai this evening. Gulf News readers join the experts to take you through the match which will offer you a sneak preview of the first Qualifier. Over to Dubai International Stadium...
Mid-match summary: Axar Patel’s double strike helps Delhi restrict CSK to 136
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
Axar Patel was the Delhi Capitals trumpcard on Monday (September 4, 2021). The left-arm spinner teased and tormented the Chennai Super Kings batsmen and came away with 2-18 in his four overs. A 70-run partnership between skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (18) and Ambati Rayudu (55 not out of 43 balls) hauled CSK from the dumps of 64/4 to reach 136/5 in 20 overs.
Scoring sure is difficult on the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin and Avesh Khan gave nothing away after Axar’s double strike. Perhaps, Dhoni must have erred in holding back Ravindra Jadeja or Dwayne Bravo. One of them could have rattled the Delhi bowling with a quickfire knock.
A target of 137 is within Delhi’s sights so long as they don’t lose too many wickets in the powerplay. CSK have come back in low-scoring encounters. So an absorbing 20 overs are in store.
The Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals aim to wrest the advantage in the battle of the top two teams in the points table of the IPL 2021. More than pride is at stake in the clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The winner will finish on top of the heap and derive a psychological advantage in the play-off.
Both teams will need a win under belt going into the Qualifier - and that should make for an exciting clash. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi have strong batting and an excellent set of fast bowlers. That wouldn’t worry Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai, whose batting has stood up to the rigours of IPL in the UAE. But can their bowlers stop the Delhi batters? We shall find out soon.