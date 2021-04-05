Video Credit:

Calling all cricket lovers! The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just days away, and Gulf News is all set to bring you live coverage, exciting prizes and more.

UAE-based Danube Group has teamed up with Gulf News to bring all the tournament’s excitement to our readers. Our coverage will include frequent updates, post-match analysis and in-depth analysis.

“IPL is an exciting time for readers and for this year’s tournament we have tied up with Danube Group’s Anis Sajan [who is also Mr Cricket UAE] to give prizes to readers who predict match winners accurately,” said Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO, Editor-In-Chief and Executive Director Publications at Gulf News.

Live coverages, exciting prizes and more…

The T20 franchise league will be covered extensively on gulfnews.com throughout the tournament with daily insight from our writers.

“Follow our in-depth coverage, which will have information about all the matches, fixtures, players and what goes on behind the scenes,” the CEO said.

“As we have always had extensive coverage of the IPL tournaments in the past, we hope that our readers will journey through this edition of the cricket league.”

Cricket fanatics will also get a chance to put their knowledge to work and win prizes with Gulf News and Danube Group.

“For all of the Gulf News community and all cricket lovers, something exciting is coming up this IPL. Lots of prizes are to be won, so stay tuned to all of Gulf News’ social media channels and win lots of prizes,” said Anis Sajan, Vice chairman of the Danube Group.

Our editors, along with Sajan, will be providing their expert input during each match, as they root for their favourite players and predict the ultimate winning team.

“The IPL is here. At gulfnews.com, we have planned for you an elaborate bouquet of match previews, post-match analyses, profiles, blogs, columns and more. Our reports will be unvarnished and opinionated, and they tell the stories behind the headlines. So log on to gulfnews.com, and catch all the IPL action,” said Shyam Krishna, Senior Associate Editor.

Afraid you might miss Virat Kohli scoring record-breaking runs or Eoin Morgan cheering for his team? Don’t worry, Gulf News has got you covered.