Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal chat in the middle. Image Credit: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for BCCI
Dubai: Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, will be desperate to end their jinx with the Indian Premier League title as they start their campaign in the 13th edition against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium today.

The presence of Kohli, alongwith AB de Villiers and now Aaron Finch, tends to tilt the batting strength in favour of Challengers – but records show that alone is not enough to win titles. Sunrisers, despite being little short in star quality, are a well knit side and have an extremely competitive captain in David Warner. The 2016 champions, Sunrisers also enjoy a head-to-head advantage of 8-6 wins against their rivals from the southern part of India.

SRH won the toss and put RCB into bat. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal opened for Bangalore, who are still searching for their first IPL title.
Aaron Finch in action. Image Credit: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a big blow when bowler Mitchell Marsh came off injured after an awkward fall.
Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a big blow when bowler Mitchell Marsh came off injured after an awkward fall. Image Credit: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for BCCI
David Warner and Virat Kohli are seen during the toss.
David Warner and Virat Kohli are seen during the toss. Image Credit: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for BCCI
Dubai International Cricket Stadium all ready to host the match 3 of IPL between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Samuel Rajkumar/Sportzpics for BCCI
