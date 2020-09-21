Dubai: Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, will be desperate to end their jinx with the Indian Premier League title as they start their campaign in the 13th edition against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium today.
The presence of Kohli, alongwith AB de Villiers and now Aaron Finch, tends to tilt the batting strength in favour of Challengers – but records show that alone is not enough to win titles. Sunrisers, despite being little short in star quality, are a well knit side and have an extremely competitive captain in David Warner. The 2016 champions, Sunrisers also enjoy a head-to-head advantage of 8-6 wins against their rivals from the southern part of India.
