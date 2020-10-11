Pandey, Warner guide Sunrisers to a fighting total
Dubai: A fighting 54 by Manish Pandey, coupled with some late blows by Kane Williamson and young Priyam Garg, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to 158 for four wickets against Rajasthan Royals in the early game of the day in Dubai. Given the slow nature of the wicket, the Royals batsmen will have to apply themselves and handle Rashid Khan well to make a match of it.
Choosing to bat, Sunrisers lost Jonny Bairstow early but a 73-run partnership between skipper David Warner (48) and Pandey helped them reach a par score on this track. Jofra Archer worked up his lively pace to be the best bowler on view with figures of 4-0-25-1. Ben Stokes, for whom this is the first match of the season, gave away seven runs in his only over.
Follow the match live…
Also read
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Trouble for KKR as Sunil Narine’s action under scanner again
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Kolkata Knight Riders deserve a medal for perseverance
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Pity to see CSK, once the chase masters, flounder
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Delhi Capitals, Mumbaim Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad — top three teams in action on Sunday
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs — as it happened
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs — as it happened