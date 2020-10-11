Sunrisers Hyderabad players
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Robin Uthappa of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Pandey, Warner guide Sunrisers to a fighting total

Dubai: A fighting 54 by Manish Pandey, coupled with some late blows by Kane Williamson and young Priyam Garg, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to 158 for four wickets against Rajasthan Royals in the early game of the day in Dubai. Given the slow nature of the wicket, the Royals batsmen will have to apply themselves and handle Rashid Khan well to make a match of it.

Choosing to bat, Sunrisers lost Jonny Bairstow early but a 73-run partnership between skipper David Warner (48) and Pandey helped them reach a par score on this track. Jofra Archer worked up his lively pace to be the best bowler on view with figures of 4-0-25-1. Ben Stokes, for whom this is the first match of the season, gave away seven runs in his only over.

T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad
T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad runs out Steve Smith, captain of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Khaleel Ahmed of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Khaleel Ahmed of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI












Jaydev Unadkat
Jaydev Unadkat of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad . Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Rajasthan Royals players
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals bowls.
Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Kartik Tyagi of Rajasthan Royals
Kartik Tyagi of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Sunrisers captain David Warner (left) with Royals skipper Steven Smith
Sunrisers captain David Warner (left) with Royals skipper Steven Smith, seen durin the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI









