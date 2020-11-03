20201103 quinton de kock
Quinton de Kock is bowled by Sandeep Sharma. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have a one-point agenda today. Defeat the Mumbai Indians. Anything less would eject them from IPL 2020. Can Hyderabad do it? No, it can happen only if Mumbai plays rank bad cricket. That’s something they haven’t done this season. Which’s why Mumbai have topped the table, and are the only side with 18 points. Even their four losses haven’t been abject surrenders. But then, this is cricket. The glorious uncertainties are part of it.

Hyderabad will be banking on that. They want to upset Rohit Sharma’s team to make the playoffs. But Hyderabad have problems. More injuries. Allrounder Vijay Shankar is the latest player to receive medical attention. Despite the setback, batting remains Hyderabad’s strength. So, captain David Warner will look to chase in Sharjah, where batting second has been rewarding in the last five games. Or else, even a depleted Mumbai side could canter to victory in the final league game.

Sandeep Sharma and David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrate the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI










