Kolkata Knight Riders players
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Vijay Shankar of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Morgan, Karthik guide Knights to competitive total

Dubai: A busy 58-run partnership between captain Eoin Morgan (34 off 23 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (29 off 14) took Kolkata Knight Riders to a competitive total of 163 for five wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon game of IPL.

Being sent into bat on a wicket which help some promise for the seamers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, KKR made a cautious beginning with opener Rahul Tripathi being the first wicket to fall with the team score at 48. Shubhman Gill, who got a polished 36 off 37 balls, fell to Rashid Khan when Priyam Garg brought off a brilliant catch at the deep.

The somewhat unheralded pace bowling unit of SRH did a decent job of containing the Kolkata batsmen. They will now depend on a brisk start from the dreaded pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow against a quality KKR pace attack today.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Lockie Ferguson of Kolkata Knight Riders
Lockie Ferguson of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Priyam Garg of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Lockie Ferguson
Lockie Ferguson (right) of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates
T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan (centre) of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot.
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Sunrisers Hyderabad players
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot.
Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Basil Thampi of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Basil Thampi of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Sandeep Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sandeep Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan (left) with David Warner
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan (left) with David Warner, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, during the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





