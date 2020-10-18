Morgan, Karthik guide Knights to competitive total
Dubai: A busy 58-run partnership between captain Eoin Morgan (34 off 23 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (29 off 14) took Kolkata Knight Riders to a competitive total of 163 for five wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon game of IPL.
Being sent into bat on a wicket which help some promise for the seamers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, KKR made a cautious beginning with opener Rahul Tripathi being the first wicket to fall with the team score at 48. Shubhman Gill, who got a polished 36 off 37 balls, fell to Rashid Khan when Priyam Garg brought off a brilliant catch at the deep.
The somewhat unheralded pace bowling unit of SRH did a decent job of containing the Kolkata batsmen. They will now depend on a brisk start from the dreaded pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow against a quality KKR pace attack today.
Follow the match live…
