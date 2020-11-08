The Delhi Capitals have never won the Indian Premier League. If they have to improve on last year’s third position, Shreyas Iyer’s side will have to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad today. That’s not easy given Hyderabad’s hot streak in beating the top sides to gain a playoff spot before lancing down the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. Captain David Warner aims to capitalise on the momentum, although they may miss Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar. But Hyderabad had shrugged off the injuries in the march to the Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi.
Delhi will have to turn the clock back and reproduce their form in the early phase of IPL 2020. For that, their batting has to come alive, starting with the openers. It would give a fighting total for their skillful bowlers to defend. But Hyderabad have an improved batting line-up, and their bowlers are not easy pickings.
