The Sunrisers Hyderabad badly need a win. But that would be difficult against the Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad’s 9-6 record ahead of the IPL 2020 tie in Abu Dhabi will count for nothing if David Warner’s side are unable to beat Delhi today. Two defeats have exposed the lack of depth and quality in the middle order, and Hyderabad’s progress in the tournament will depend on how quickly they sort that out. The team has been totally reliant on Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey, and that wouldn’t help in the long run.
Delhi has the bowling firepower to put Hyderabad on the back foot. A win against the Chennai Super Kings after surviving a Super Over scare against the Kings XI Punjab has allowed Shreyas Iyer’s team to approach this game with confidence. And that’s bad news for Hyderabad. With their batsmen coming good against CSK, Delhi should canter to victory.
