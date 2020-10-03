Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli
Bangalore coast to eight-wicket win over Rajasthan

The Royal Challengers Bangalore played a perfect game to stroll to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the first day game of IPL 2020. Skipper Virat Kohli couldn’t have put a foot wrong as he marshalled the Bangalore bowling very well and later ran into form with a well-made half-century (72 off 53 balls). His 99-run second-wicket stand with young Devdutt Padikkal (63 off 45 balls) sewed up the match.

When Rajasthan Royals opted to bowl first in Abu Dhabi, Bangalore were quick to prise out their top three batsmen – Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson, and they never recovered. Some sensible batting by Mahipal Lomror (47 in 39 balls) and late-order hitting from Rahul Tewatia (24 off 12) helped Rajasthan reach 154 for six. But that wasn’t good enough, as Bangalore posted their third victory and soared to the top of the table with 6 points.

