David Warner and Virat Kohli say hello
David Warner and Virat Kohli say hello Image Credit: Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore, sitting pretty in second position in the table with 14 points from 12 matches, will try to make sure that they don’t slip up against a desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second game of the day in Sharjah.

A win on Saturday will seal the last four spot for Virat Kohli’s men while Sunrisers showed a renewed vigour in the fashion they pulled the rug from below Delhi Capitals’ feet in their previous game. It will be difficult for the Orange Army to dislodge Wriddhiman Saha from the opener’s slot after his whirlwind 87 in the last game – but can they afford to keep a player like Jonny Bairstow out again?D avid Warner’s SRH, lying in seventh position with 10 points from 12 matches, will want to win both last two matches with a strong net run-rate and then leave it to a last throw of the dice.

Follow the match live…

read more