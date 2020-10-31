Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore, sitting pretty in second position in the table with 14 points from 12 matches, will try to make sure that they don’t slip up against a desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second game of the day in Sharjah.
A win on Saturday will seal the last four spot for Virat Kohli’s men while Sunrisers showed a renewed vigour in the fashion they pulled the rug from below Delhi Capitals’ feet in their previous game. It will be difficult for the Orange Army to dislodge Wriddhiman Saha from the opener’s slot after his whirlwind 87 in the last game – but can they afford to keep a player like Jonny Bairstow out again?D avid Warner’s SRH, lying in seventh position with 10 points from 12 matches, will want to win both last two matches with a strong net run-rate and then leave it to a last throw of the dice.
Follow the match live…
read more
- IPL 2020 in UAE: BCCI medical team to assess Rohit Sharma's fitness on Sunday
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets – as it happened
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Sangakkara 'worried' for Delhi Capitals' playoff possibilities
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Chasing totals the way forward as dew hurts defence
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Chris Gayle fined for flinging bat after missing IPL century
- IPL 2020 in UAE: KL Rahul’s 46 for Kings XI Punjab keeps him in control of Orange Cap race
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Rajasthan Royals hand out a lesson in chasing big scores
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Chris Gayle becomes first to hit 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket