An eliminator, it is. So, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will pull out all the stops to win in Abu Dhabi today. It’s a battle of equals, no firm favourites. The winner will meet the Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday. Both the captains will want to win the toss since the dew helps in chases.
Skipper Virat Kohli will love to have Chris Morris and Navdeep Saini in the team as they have plugged Bangalore’s tendency to leak runs in the slog overs. Bangalore will also reassess the batting to get the best out of the powerplay and the middle overs, where they tend to plod. Hyderabad have no such worries since Wriddhiman Saha started firing in the powerplay. Captain David Warner could throw in a surprise by bringing in Jonny Bairstow, but the stabilising presence of Kane Williamson is more critical.
Follow the action...
