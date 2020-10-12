Dubai: The action shifts to Sharjah on Monday evening where Virat Kohli will look to maintain the momentum for Royal Challengers Bangalore against a resilient Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Coming out of contrasting wins in the double header on Saturday, the batsmen of both teams will look to maximize on the flat batting surface and smaller boundaries of the historical venue.
KKR, who prevailed by the skin of their teeth against Kings XI Punjab, will be under some pressure though as the bowling action of their spin ace Sunil Narine has come under the scanner again. While he has been allowed to continue bowling in the tournament till he is called for suspect action for a second time, the heat will be on the 32-year-old West Indian again.
Expressing surprise as the IPL decision, KKR said in a statement: ‘’We are respectful of the process that the IPL has put in place to have his action reviewed, and we are working closely with IPL in this matter.’’