While Virat Kohli’s RCB looked a consistent side despite a tight schedule over the past week and are now third in the table, KL Rahul’s team desperately need full points if they want to inch up the standings from being the wooden-spooners. This is where Gayle is expected to play a key role in their fortunes, though the 41-year-old had been in the dugout for nearly a month now and has just recovered from a stomach bug. However, if the giant West Indian can shrug off his lack of match practice and get going, then Sharjah can look forward to another shower of sixes soon after the carnage from AB de Villiers a few days back. The South African, along with Kohli, will want to stage an encore of their match-winning partnership which they put up against Kolkata Knight Riders.