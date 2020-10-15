Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (left) with KL Rahul, captain of Kings XI Punjab, see during the toss at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Dubai: The buzz around today’s match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is around the possible appearance of Chris Gayle for the later – for the first time in the tournament.

Click here to see the scoreboard

While Virat Kohli’s RCB looked a consistent side despite a tight schedule over the past week and are now third in the table, KL Rahul’s team desperately need full points if they want to inch up the standings from being the wooden-spooners. This is where Gayle is expected to play a key role in their fortunes, though the 41-year-old had been in the dugout for nearly a month now and has just recovered from a stomach bug. However, if the giant West Indian can shrug off his lack of match practice and get going, then Sharjah can look forward to another shower of sixes soon after the carnage from AB de Villiers a few days back. The South African, along with Kohli, will want to stage an encore of their match-winning partnership which they put up against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Follow the match live...














Sharjah Cricket Stadium
General view of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, just before the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Also read