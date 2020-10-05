Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be in a more relaxed frame of mind with their captain Virat Kohli’s return to form as they take on the other in-form team, Delhi Daredevils, today.
A day after the two teams won their respective matches in the first double header of IPL 2020 on Saturday, they will be squaring off at the Dubai International Stadium, which had offered the bowlers something to play for so far. The Capitals and Challengers are now in second and third positions, respectively, with Mumbai Indians taking the top spot on run-rate as all three are now on six points.
The Indian captain who managed scores of 14, 1, 3 in the first three games, smashed an unbeaten 72 in their eight-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, while Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer was in imperious form against Kolkata Knight Riders with 88.
