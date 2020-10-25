Having lost eight out of their 11 matches so far and languishing at the bottom of the table, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s CSK has pride at stake and will be desperate to get one back when they take on an in-form Virat Kohli’s men. With six points from 11 games, CSK still have a theoretical chance to make it to the play-offs, provided they win all their remaining three games, improve their net run-rate and all other match results go their way. However, going by Dhoni’s words, they have almost given up on this year’s campaign and want to try out more youngsters in the remaining matches.