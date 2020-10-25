Chennai Super Kings players
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Aaron Finch of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore, sitting pretty in third position in the IPL points table, will spare no effort to take advantage of a demoralized Chennai Super Kings and make themselves safer in the south Indian derby – the afternoon game of the day in Dubai.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Having lost eight out of their 11 matches so far and languishing at the bottom of the table, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s CSK has pride at stake and will be desperate to get one back when they take on an in-form Virat Kohli’s men. With six points from 11 games, CSK still have a theoretical chance to make it to the play-offs, provided they win all their remaining three games, improve their net run-rate and all other match results go their way. However, going by Dhoni’s words, they have almost given up on this year’s campaign and want to try out more youngsters in the remaining matches.

Follow the match live…




Monu Singh
Monu Singh of the Chennai Superkings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



CSK captain MS Dhoni (left) seen with RCB captain Virat Kohli
CSK captain MS Dhoni (left) seen with RCB captain Virat Kohli during the toss, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Also read