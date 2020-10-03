It’s a clash of the Royals. A face-off between the two best batsmen of this era. So all eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Steve Smith when the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi today. The teams have traversed divergent paths before the encounter. Steve Smith’s batting in the company of the brilliant Sanju Samson has been a feature of Rajasthan’s two rousing victories. Both failed when Royals lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders. So their wickets could be the key a Bangalore victory.
Bangalore’s performance has been patchy with two victories and a loss. The leg-spin of Yuzvendra Chahal carved out the first win, and the second came in the Super Over after they failed to defend from a good position. AB de Villiers is in form, while Kohli is still searching for runs. Bangalore will have to bowl well to beat Rajasthan. The winners will top the table.
Follow the match live....
