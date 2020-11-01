Morgan powers Kolkata to a mammoth score
Eoin Morgan (68 runs off 35 balls) led from the front to help the Kolkata Knight Riders rack up a massive 191/7 in 20 overs after the Rajasthan Royals put them to bat in the IPL 2020 game in Dubai tonight. Jofra Archer drew first blood for Rajasthan with the second ball of the game, but Shubhman Gill (36 in 33) and Rahul Tripathi (39 off 33) put that jolt behind them with a rollicking stand of 72 (49).
At 71/1, Kolkata hit the skids losing four wickets with the addition of 17 runs. But Morgan dispelled any notions of a Rajasthan fightback with a spectacular knock. In between, Andre Russell (25 off 11) put in a cameo. A target of 192 is a tough one, but Rajasthan has the batting to do it. The have to guard against early loss of wickets, which would undermine the chase. Right now, it’s advantage Kolkata.
Follow the match live...
