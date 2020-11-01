Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates his fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Morgan powers Kolkata to a mammoth score

Eoin Morgan (68 runs off 35 balls) led from the front to help the Kolkata Knight Riders rack up a massive 191/7 in 20 overs after the Rajasthan Royals put them to bat in the IPL 2020 game in Dubai tonight. Jofra Archer drew first blood for Rajasthan with the second ball of the game, but Shubhman Gill (36 in 33) and Rahul Tripathi (39 off 33) put that jolt behind them with a rollicking stand of 72 (49).

At 71/1, Kolkata hit the skids losing four wickets with the addition of 17 runs. But Morgan dispelled any notions of a Rajasthan fightback with a spectacular knock. In between, Andre Russell (25 off 11) put in a cameo. A target of 192 is a tough one, but Rajasthan has the batting to do it. The have to guard against early loss of wickets, which would undermine the chase. Right now, it’s advantage Kolkata.

Follow the match live...





Kartik Tyagi
Kartik Tyagi (right) of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Rajasthan Royals players
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Rahul Tewatia
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rahul Tripathi
Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot.
Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Varun Aaron of Rajasthan Royals bowls.
Varun Aaron of Rajasthan Royals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and captain of Rajasthan Royals Steve Smith, are seen during the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




