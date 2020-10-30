20201030 kl Rahul wicket
Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

The Rajasthan Royals have to win today. Or else, it’s curtains for their IPL 2020 campaign. It isn’t easy as Kings XI Punjab are riding high with five straight wins that lifted them to the fourth spot on the leaderboard. But Rajasthan isn’t short on confidence either, having humbled the mighty Mumbai Indians with Ben Stokes’ ton and Sanju Samson’s fifty. Along with captain Steven Smith and Jos Buttler, Rajasthan have a formidable batting, but the same cannot be said of their bowling, where only Jofra Archer looked incisive.

Punjab’s transformation has been incredible with the addition of Chris Gayle. The run rate picked up, allowing skipper KL Rahul to play the anchor role and Nicholas Pooran has weighed in well. The bowling too looks secure in the hands of Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi. That should give Punjab the edge in Abu Dhabi.

Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI










Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Mandeep Singh. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI










KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab and Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



