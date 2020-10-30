The Rajasthan Royals have to win today. Or else, it’s curtains for their IPL 2020 campaign. It isn’t easy as Kings XI Punjab are riding high with five straight wins that lifted them to the fourth spot on the leaderboard. But Rajasthan isn’t short on confidence either, having humbled the mighty Mumbai Indians with Ben Stokes’ ton and Sanju Samson’s fifty. Along with captain Steven Smith and Jos Buttler, Rajasthan have a formidable batting, but the same cannot be said of their bowling, where only Jofra Archer looked incisive.
Punjab’s transformation has been incredible with the addition of Chris Gayle. The run rate picked up, allowing skipper KL Rahul to play the anchor role and Nicholas Pooran has weighed in well. The bowling too looks secure in the hands of Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi. That should give Punjab the edge in Abu Dhabi.
Follow the action here
See also
- IPL 2020 in UAE: When big wins mask bigger batting worries
- IPL 2020 in UAE: KP paved the way for so many English players in IPL now, says Ben Stokes
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Dhoni delight as Chennai Super Kings beat KKR on last ball — in pictures
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals with one eye already on play-offs