Sharjah’s back in the frame for IPL 2020 today. Expect lots of runs. The placid wicket and short boundaries are additional incentives for the two teams who have posted totals of over 200 in IPL 13. So when a buoyant Rajasthan Royals face off with a resurgent Kings XI Punjab, the scorer will be busy. The only damper could be the dew. So the toss could be vital.
The arrival of Jos Buttler has strengthened the Royals, but that also creates a dilemma. Will captain Steve Smith, who opened the innings in the last match, make way for Buttler or will the English batman occupy the No. 4 slot? Either way, the middle order will benefit. That means David Miller and Tom Curran will compete for the fourth overseas slot since Jofra Archer is a certainty to lead the attack. Kings XI Punjab have bounced back with a massive win against Royal Challengers Bangalore after the Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals. Captain KL Rahul, who became the season’s first centurion, will look to repeat the feat against Royals, but it won’t be easy given the Archer’s firepower and leggie Rahul Tewatia’s good form. So will Punjab turn to Chris Gayle? Unlikely. Nicholas Pooran had a good outing against RCB.
Having played in Sharjah, Royals are aware of the conditions, and that should give them a considerable advantage. But the Kings XI boast of an attack that includes Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrel, and young Ravi Bishnoi’s leg-spin has been impressive. Who will win today? The Royals are favourites. But don’t discount the Kings XI.
Follow the match live…
