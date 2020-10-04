Dubai: It is expected to be yet another festival of sixes when champions Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off at the Sharjah Stadium in the afternoon game on another day of double headers in IPL 2020.
The odds will be stacked against Sunrisers, who seemed to be getting their act together with two wins from four games, but the onus will be on their opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow if they have to bat Mumbai out of the game. The Blue Shirts have some of the biggest hitters in white ball cricket in captain Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya and hence – it won’t be easy. The gameplan in Sharjah should be even simpler as it’s a day game: take strike if you win the toss, go for a 200-plus total. Then, it’s good luck to the bowlers.
Follow us live…
Also read
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Kohli’s return to form lifts RCB ahead of Delhi clash
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs — as it happened
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Ishan Kishan delighted at Mumbai Indians evolution
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Royal Challengers Bangalore played a perfect game
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Chennai Super Kings have plenty of worries ahead of Kings XI Punjab match
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Dinesh Karthik looks a captain under pressure already