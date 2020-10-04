David Warner and Rohit Sharma
David Warner and Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: It is expected to be yet another festival of sixes when champions Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off at the Sharjah Stadium in the afternoon game on another day of double headers in IPL 2020.

The odds will be stacked against Sunrisers, who seemed to be getting their act together with two wins from four games, but the onus will be on their opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow if they have to bat Mumbai out of the game. The Blue Shirts have some of the biggest hitters in white ball cricket in captain Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya and hence – it won’t be easy. The gameplan in Sharjah should be even simpler as it’s a day game: take strike if you win the toss, go for a 200-plus total. Then, it’s good luck to the bowlers.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Follow us live…







Also read