Kieron Pollard
Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard (left) with captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

There’s a ring of uncertainty in IPL 2020. With nine games left in the league phase, no team have confirmed their playoff slot. That’s why today’s game between the Mumbai Indians and the Royals Challengers Bangalore is important. A victory won’t seal the berth for either team, but the two points will matter in the end. For, technically five teams can finish with 16 points. That’s a position that Mumbai and Bangalore will want to avoid. And that makes for a riveting contest in Abu Dhabi.

Click here to see the scoreboard

There are injury worries. Rohit Sharma hasn’t recovered fully, so Kieron Pollard would be keen to return Mumbai to its winning ways after the defeat to Rajasthan. Navdeep Saini’s injury would hurt Bangalore since he’s been at the heart of their attack. Umesh Yadav could be the replacement as skipper Virat Kohli strives to put the loss to the Chennai Super Kings behind them.

Follow the match live...










Read more