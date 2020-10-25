Rahul Tewatia
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

The Rajasthan Royals are desperately seeking a victory to keep alive their chances of making the last four. Problem is they are up against the Mumbai Indians, the leaders of the points table and the most ruthless side in IPL 2020. So Rajasthan will have to be at their best in Abu Dhabi tonight if they harbour ambitions of an upset. That isn’t easy. Because Rajasthan’s form has been patchy. Their batting has let them down on several occasions, and are yet to arrive at the right combination. Steve Smith leads a side that includes Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, but their class hasn’t translated into victories.

No such worries for Mumbai. The only concern is Rohit Sharma, who’s nursing a hamstring injury. But Kieron Pollard led Mumbai adroitly in the previous game, and Ishan Kishan batted so well that Sharma wasn’t missed. It’s easy to predict the winner. But, will it be the right one?

Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Ankit Singh Rajpoot
Ankit Singh Rajpoot of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Rajasthan Royals players
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Steve Smith
Steve Smith, captain of Rajasthan Royals with Kieron Pollard, skipper of Mumbai Indians, during toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI










