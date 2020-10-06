The Mumbai Indians are on a hot streak, winning three games in a row. Can the Rajasthan Royals put an end to that? The Royals aren’t equipped to pull off an upset since they are on a slide, losing the last two games.
Captain Rohit Sharma has no major batting worries since Quinton de Kock came good in Mumbai’s match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The bowling has been incisive with Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah hitting the right areas, and the spinners also have weighed in.
The Royals have been in trouble since the sterling wins in Sharjah. Sanju Samson, who played a firm hand in their victories, hasn’t been scoring. Skipper Steve Smith hasn’t contributed much in the matches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and that has exposed the vulnerable middle order. Among the bowler, only Jofra Archer looked like taking wickets. So a turnaround is unlikely soon.
Follow the match live...
