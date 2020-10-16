20201016 IPL match 32
Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians and Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 32 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

How do we take down the Mumbai Indians? That’s what the Kolkata Knight Riders must be thinking. Mumbai have struck a rich vein of form, while Kolkata have had a rollercoaster ride in IPL 2020. So captain Eoin Morgan will be keen to pick up points ahead of the scramble for playoff spots. That makes Match 32 in Abu Dhabi today is very important for Kolkata.

But the odds are stacked against KKR. Their record (6 wins in 20 matches) against Mumbai is not encouraging. Mumbai won their last encounter in IPL 2020 with captain Rohit Sharma weighing with a blistering 80.

Since then Kolkata have produced better cricket, sometimes even winning games from losing positions. After his bowling action was reported, Sunil Narine may not be the same force if he plays and bowls. That will hurt Kolkata.

Morgan will be hoping to turn the tables on Mumbai, but that looks unlikely.

