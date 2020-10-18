The Mumbai Indians face the Kings XI Punjab in a battle of unequals. Mumbai are riding high, and jousting with the Delhi Capitals for the lead in the IPL 2020 points table. Punjab haven’t been able to lift themselves from the basement. So, the clash in Dubai can be anything but exciting. Unless Mumbai botch it. Mumbai are on a five-match winning streak, and Rohit Sharma’s side have the allround skills to tide over tricky scenarios. But pressure can undermine the mightiest of teams. And cricket is a funny game.
Punjab would be hoping for just that. A Mumbai slip-up. There’s no other way they can bring down Mumbai. And Punjab’s record of 6 losses in 8 games doesn’t give much room for optimism. A batting that revolves around skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal and bowling limited to Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi are no match for Mumbai. So, it’s easy to pick the winner. Your turn!