Dubai: Mumbai Indians, superpowers of Indian Premier League, hold a distinct edge as they go for their first back-to-back titles against first-time finalists Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium today. Despite having no batsman in their ranks to match the numbers of Delhi Capitals veteran Shikhar Dhawan, who sits at the second spot among the leading runscorers in this edition, the Rohit Sharma-led side still hold an edge in batting on the strength of a balanced middle order.

The top DC trio - Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis, have aggregated 1,409 runs whereas the top MI trio - Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav, have aggregated 1427 runs. In bowling, four-time champions are better than Capitals going by numbers. They have a economy rate of 7.75 whereas that of DC is 8.13.

Dubai, venue of the final, has provided a better playing ground for the bowlers in comparison to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Bowlers’ statistics in all three major aspects - economy, strike rate and average - have been slightly better than the overall tournament numbers.

