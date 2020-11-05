Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Trent Boult
Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

HALF TIME REPORT: Kishan-Hardik Pandya blitz helps Mumbai Indians soar

Dubai: A blazing, unbeaten 60-run partnership off 23 balls by Ishan Kishan (55 off 30 balls) and Hardik Pandya (37 off 14) helped Mumbai Indians to a towering 200 for five wickets in the first qualifier against Delhi Capitals in IPL in Dubai this evening.

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer’s decision to send Mumbai to bat, certainly with the dew factor in mind, seems to have backfired as the champions recovered from the loss of three quick wickets on the home stretch to notch up a potentially match-winning total. Surya Kumar Yadav continued with his good form with a stylish 51 while opener Quinton de Kock scored 40 off 25 balls.

The total is a reflection of the depth in MI batting line-up for it came despite skipper Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard fallingl for ducks.

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Marcus Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis (left) of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals takes the catch to dismiss Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Delhi Capitals players
Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals
Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians
Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


DC captain Shreyas Iyer (left) with MI skipper Rohith Sharma
DC captain Shreyas Iyer (left) with MI skipper Rohith Sharma during the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






