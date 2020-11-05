Follow the match live…
HALF TIME REPORT: Kishan-Hardik Pandya blitz helps Mumbai Indians soar
Dubai: A blazing, unbeaten 60-run partnership off 23 balls by Ishan Kishan (55 off 30 balls) and Hardik Pandya (37 off 14) helped Mumbai Indians to a towering 200 for five wickets in the first qualifier against Delhi Capitals in IPL in Dubai this evening.
Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer’s decision to send Mumbai to bat, certainly with the dew factor in mind, seems to have backfired as the champions recovered from the loss of three quick wickets on the home stretch to notch up a potentially match-winning total. Surya Kumar Yadav continued with his good form with a stylish 51 while opener Quinton de Kock scored 40 off 25 balls.
The total is a reflection of the depth in MI batting line-up for it came despite skipper Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard fallingl for ducks.
