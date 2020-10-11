The Mumbai Indian’s game against the Delhi Capitals is a mouthwatering clash in IPL 2020. The two teams top the table with consistent performances wrought the best of T20 talents in the world. Mumbai and Delhi will be keen to make an early statement of intent. And that will spice up the contest. They are equals in talent and skill, but there’s a massive gulf in experience. Mumbai are four-time champions, while Delhi are yet to win a title. That will matter during crunch times.
That’s the lone advantage for Rohit Sharma’s side when they take on Delhi, led by Shreyas Iyer. Both sides have an excellent array of batsmen and pace bowlers. But Mumbai have Jasprit Bumrah. And Delhi have the better spin attack in Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. All these make for an explosive mix. If the game lives up to its billing, we will have a thriller in Abu Dhabi.
Follow the match live here...
