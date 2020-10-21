Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal of the Royal Challengers Bangalore appeals successfully for the wicket Dinesh Karthik of Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Kolkata Knight Riders must win to remain in contention for a playoff berth, but that doesn’t sit well with the teams below them in the leaderboard. That’s not without reason. A Kolkata defeat would enhance their prospects of making the playoff. The Royal Challengers Bangalore have no such worries. But a win would make them safer, and even fetch them the second spot in the table.

They have other concerns. They are heavily dependent on AB de Villiers to ignite the late surge. The run rate tends to flag a bit after Aaron Finch’s departure. But the bowling is a lot more secure with the induction of Chris Morris. Kolkata’s challenges begin with the starts in the powerplay. But buoyed by fast bowler Lockie Ferguson’s performance in the win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata will strive to retain the momentum. So will Virat Kohli’s team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Eoin Morgan, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, plays a shot.
Eoin Morgan, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, plays a shot.





Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj of the Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders.





Chris Morris
Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls during the match.

Eoin Morgan
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan (left) with Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, during the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.














