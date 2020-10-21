The Kolkata Knight Riders must win to remain in contention for a playoff berth, but that doesn’t sit well with the teams below them in the leaderboard. That’s not without reason. A Kolkata defeat would enhance their prospects of making the playoff. The Royal Challengers Bangalore have no such worries. But a win would make them safer, and even fetch them the second spot in the table.
They have other concerns. They are heavily dependent on AB de Villiers to ignite the late surge. The run rate tends to flag a bit after Aaron Finch’s departure. But the bowling is a lot more secure with the induction of Chris Morris. Kolkata’s challenges begin with the starts in the powerplay. But buoyed by fast bowler Lockie Ferguson’s performance in the win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata will strive to retain the momentum. So will Virat Kohli’s team.
