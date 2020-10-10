The Kings XI Punjab are in the doghouse. Languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2020 table with five defeats, they can ill-afford a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi today. For, that would push them deeper into the abyss, from which recovery might not be possible.
So another team overhaul cannot be ruled. Chris Gayle could come in, and Glen Maxwell might be axed. All these are possibilities as skipper KL Rahul seeks a turnaround in the fortunes of Punjab.
Kolkata has no such worries. The success of their gamble in the last game against Chennai Super Kings have given them plenty of confidence. Rahul Tripathi’s new role, Sunil Narine as a floater, all seemed to have helped their batting.
Captain Dinesh Karthik will aim to build on that superb win, so Kolkata might make not tweak their side. Especially since they are on the top half of the points table.
Follow the match live here...
