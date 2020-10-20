The Kings XI Punjab could be a different team when they take on the frontrunners Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 today. The confidence from the double-Super Over win against the Mumbai Indians might vault them into contention for the playoff berths. That would require Punjab to win a majority of the remaining games. And it should start with Match 38 at the Dubai International Stadium today.
It’s not an easy proposition, since Delhi have one of the most balanced sides. Which’s why they are on top of the leaderboard. But Punjab have shown the talent and skill to jostle with the best. If they can take down Mumbai, Delhi too shouldn’t be a problem. They have to replicate the approach. Skipper KL Rahul will try to do just that. The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi will be prepared for that, as they seek to retain the momentum in the games ahead.
Follow the live action here…
