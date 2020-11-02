Dubai: Delhi Capitals, one of the early high fliers who has fallen into a rut with four straight losses, will be desperate for full points against second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore to seal a berth in the play-offs in Abu Dhabi this evening.
The penultimate game of the league stages has also turned vital for Virat Kohli’s RCB (on 14 points) in an effort to retain their second spot. A finish within the top two offers a relatively safer route to the final as they clash in the first qualifier on November 5 and the winner heads straight to the final.
The third and fourth place finishers, however, face off in the Eliminator on November 6 with the winner taking on the loser of the first qualifier on November 8 to decide on the second finalist.
Delhi, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, had run into batting woes in the back-end of their league campaign and will hope that their seasoned opener Shikhar Dhawan will fire in this crucial game. They need to be relaxed and give their best against Kohli’s men in the crunch game.
