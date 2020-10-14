The Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals face off for the second time in four days. Delhi won the previous encounter comfortably, but today’s game in Dubai could be a lot closer. Lots of things have changed since October 9. Rajasthan are buoyant after posting their first win in weeks, and Ben Stokes’ arrival has brought about a shift in tactics. But batting is still a worry for Steve Smith’s side.
Delhi slumped to defeat against the Mumbai Indians and lost Amit Mishra and Rishabh Pant to injuries. Axar Patel stepped in for Mishra admirably, but Pant’s absence necessitated a change in the composition of the team. When Alex Carey took over the gloves, they had to give up Shimron Hetmyer who’s been firing in the slog overs. Now, it’s left to Marcus Stoinis to provide the late surge. Shreyas Iyer leads a balanced side that can adapt to the changes. So it’s difficult to see Rajasthan pull off an upset.
Follow the match live...
