Sharjah’s been a batsmen’s paradise. So expect plenty of runs in the Delhi Capitals’ chase of their fifth win in six matches when they face the Rajasthan Royals tonight.
Delhi are right at the top of the IPL 2020 heap along with Mumbai Indians, while Rajasthan have slumped to their third straight loss in five matches. The results are a reflection of the talent and the balance of the two sides.
Shreyas Iyer heads Delhi’s strong brigade of young batsmen. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje offers real pace and slog over options, while Axar Patel’s left-arm spin has been effective in the powerplay.
Sharjah has been the scene of Rajasthan’s two rousing victories. If they have to replicate that success, skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson should regain their form. Even then, it will be difficult since the only bowling threat they pose is through Jofra Archer.
