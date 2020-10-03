Dubai: The likes of big-hitting Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Andre Russell will be licking their lips as it’s expected to rain sixes when Delhi Capitals take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of the day in Sharjah.
The shorter boundaries and the bald wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has seen the batsmen making merry with plenty of sixes in just two encounters at the historic venue so far. It’s going to be no different today as it could be an acid test for two of the best bowling sides in the tournament so far, who will do well to take the pace off the ball on this wicket to avoid severe punishment. While Delhi will be looking forward to shrug off their reverse in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Knights will want to make it three in a row today.
Follow the match live...
