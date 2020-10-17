Tushar Deshpande of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match.
Tushar Deshpande of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Dubai: Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will desperately look to build on their win in the last game (against Sunrisers Hyderabad) when they face a consistent Delhi Capitals in the evening game of Indian Premier League at Sharjah today.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s experiment with the batting line-up in the last game seemed to have worked favourably for them, with young left-hander Sam Curran making for a left-right combination at the top with Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson dropping down at No.3 to add little more depth to their batting line-up. The Chennai spinners, who had not been as effective as in the past this year, need to be at their best in the smaller venue and it will be interesting to see if the wily Imran Tahir eventually gets a game – as it would mean sacrificing the utility man Dwayne Bravo.

There has been no official update on Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi captain who hurt his shoulder after going for a diving stop in the last game. He was, however, seen at the nets on Friday and that should be good news for their fans.

Follow the match live…






