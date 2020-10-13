Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

The Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling to stay afloat in IPL 2020. Chennai have won only two of their seven games, while Hyderabad have three wins from seven. So plenty is riding in the game in Dubai. Both need points to keep the playoff hopes alive. Hyderabad have a relatively settled combination. Their top-order batsmen have been among the runs, but the bowling is a worry with Rashid Khan the only matchwinner.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not prone to chopping and changing his team. But Chennai’s string of losses has necessitated changes. The bowling has improved with the induction of Karn Sharma, but the batting is still heavily reliant on Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. Captain David Warner will fancy Hyderabad’s chances, having defeated Chennai early this month. Given Chennai’s woes, it won’t be a surprise if Hyderabad win again.

Shane Watson of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot.
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Sam Curran
Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings hits a boundary.
Sandeep Sharma
Captain of Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni
