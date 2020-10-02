All eyes will be on the Chennai Super Kings when they meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad today. Will the last year’s finalists snap a two-match losing streak? They should, given the talent and experience in their ranks. The six-day break would have allowed them to review, repair and relaunch their IPL 2020 campaign in Dubai.
Hyderabad had gone through a similar experience. Losses in the first two games forced a rethink, and Kane Williamson’s induction worked wonders to their batting. That allowed leg-spinner Rashid Khan to attack and script their first win. So CSK could take a leaf of SRH’s book.
Chennai will be bolstered by the availability of two experienced players: Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo. Also, the spin department might see some changes, although the foreigner quota may keep out Imran Tahir.
CSK have won 9 of their 12 meetings, and the trend is likely to continue today.
Follow the match live here...
