Dubai: It’s that marquee clash which one has been waiting for as Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli will go out to toss for the evening game of IPL at the Dubai International Stadium today.
However, both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to get back to winning ways and achieve some kind of consistency about their campaign – especially for the three-time champions CSK who are in sixth position in the table after having played one game more (six) than RCB. It was a rather insipid performance from Chennai, once the masters of chasing down targets, in their previous game when they fell short by 10 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.
RCB, who slumped to a 59-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in the last game, should try to pile on the runs if they win the toss and then try to apply pressure over an unsettled CSK batting line-up with their spinners – who have been impressive so far.
Follow the match live...
Read more
- IPL 2020 in UAE: After Dhoni’s daughter Ziva gets rape threats, it is time to act against these trolls
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs — as it happened
- IPL in UAE: CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva gets rape threats for dad's failure
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Delhi Capitals pass a litmus test in Sharjah