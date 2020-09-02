Short boundaries and a belter of a pitch. That’s the reputation of Sharjah Cricket Stadium. So Match 4 of the Indian Premier League is expected to provide a run feast, laced with a shower of sixes. That may come true. And it calls for changes in the strategy of teams. The Chennai Super Kings will perhaps look to accommodate a sixth bowling option. In the absence of Dwayne Bravo, they may want at Kedhar Jadhav and Shane Watson to share the burden if they are fit enough to bowl. MS Dhoni is never prone to make any drastic changes to the playing eleven, especially a winning combination. So the only change may be the induction of young Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Skipper Steve Smith’s availability is a significant boost to the Rajasthan Royals in their first match in IPL 13. But the inaugural IPL champions won’t be at full strength in the absence of the English duo, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. So they will lean heavily on Tom Curran and David Miller, with Jofra Archer leading the attack. Watch out for the India Under-19 sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, if he plays today. Don’t go away. The run-fest is on.
Follow us live here…
