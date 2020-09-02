Chennai Super Kings players celebrate
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Also in this package

Short boundaries and a belter of a pitch. That’s the reputation of Sharjah Cricket Stadium. So Match 4 of the Indian Premier League is expected to provide a run feast, laced with a shower of sixes. That may come true. And it calls for changes in the strategy of teams. The Chennai Super Kings will perhaps look to accommodate a sixth bowling option. In the absence of Dwayne Bravo, they may want at Kedhar Jadhav and Shane Watson to share the burden if they are fit enough to bowl. MS Dhoni is never prone to make any drastic changes to the playing eleven, especially a winning combination. So the only change may be the induction of young Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Click here to see the live scorecard

Skipper Steve Smith’s availability is a significant boost to the Rajasthan Royals in their first match in IPL 13. But the inaugural IPL champions won’t be at full strength in the absence of the English duo, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. So they will lean heavily on Tom Curran and David Miller, with Jofra Archer leading the attack. Watch out for the India Under-19 sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, if he plays today. Don’t go away. The run-fest is on.

Follow us live here…

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith plays a shot.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings in action.
Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings in action. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson hits a six.
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings bowls
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Royals skipper Steve Smith and Shane Watson
Royals skipper Steve Smith and Shane Watson of Chennai Super Kings, at the ground in Sharjah Cricket Stadium, before the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Read more