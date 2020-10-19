Dubai: Both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will try hard to shake off their demoralising defeats on Saturday and try to improve their position in the IPL standings as they face off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.
While the seventh-placed Chennai were let down by some sloppy catching against Delhi Capitals, wooden spooners Royals were in sight of a rare win till AB de Villiers came in the way to snatch victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, with as many as four teams on three wins each in the lower half of the table, neither side is technically out of running and should look at winning their remaining five matches and then hope for the best.
Royals, boosted by the arrival of Ben Stokes, were more impressive in their last encounter than a jaded Chennai, but should find a way to close out matches.
Follow the match live…
