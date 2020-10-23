Defending champions Mumbai Indians and second-placed the Chennai Super Kings meet again today in IPL 2020 under vastly different circumstances. Mumbai look sure to make the playoffs, having logged 12 points with a match in hand. Chennai have had a horrid tournament, and are lying at the base of the leaderboard. Their playoff prospects look bleak, although there’s still a mathematical chance. For that, they have to win at least three of the four matches, provided their rivals stumble.
The two met in the inaugural encounter of Season 13 on September 19, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side walked away winners. So Kieron Pollard would be keen to avenge that loss when they meet in Sharjah. Chennai will want to avoid a repeat of the batting nightmares if they hope to start winning. And that could start today since Mumbai are not invincible, having lost three games. But that’s not easy since Mumbai are still a formidable side.
Follow the live action here…
Interesting fact
This is the second time CSK have lost 3 wickets in the first two overs - last time against MI in the 2013 final
Mumbai Indians lead in head-to-head clashes with Chennai Super Kings, having won 17 of the 29 games.
Chennai Super Kings S Curran, F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, A Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, J Hazlewood, D Chahar, I Tahir, S Thakur
Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to field against the Chennai Super Kings
Welcome to Match 41 of IPL 2020, at Sharjah Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Also read
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Contest heats up for IPL play-off spots
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Delhi Capitals keep eighth win in sight
- IPL 2020 in UAE, Report Card: Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore stay on course for playoffs
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Inspiration from Mandela put Delhi Capitals fast bowler Rabada on fast track to success