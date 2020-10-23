20201023 surya kumar yadav
Surya Kumar Yadav takes catch of Shardul Thakur. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and second-placed the Chennai Super Kings meet again today in IPL 2020 under vastly different circumstances. Mumbai look sure to make the playoffs, having logged 12 points with a match in hand. Chennai have had a horrid tournament, and are lying at the base of the leaderboard. Their playoff prospects look bleak, although there’s still a mathematical chance. For that, they have to win at least three of the four matches, provided their rivals stumble.

The two met in the inaugural encounter of Season 13 on September 19, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side walked away winners. So Kieron Pollard would be keen to avenge that loss when they meet in Sharjah. Chennai will want to avoid a repeat of the batting nightmares if they hope to start winning. And that could start today since Mumbai are not invincible, having lost three games. But that’s not easy since Mumbai are still a formidable side.

Surya Kumar Yadav takes catch of Shardul Thakur. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Deepak Chahar stumped by Quinton de Kock. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



MS Dhoni caught by Quinton de Kock on the ball of Rahul Chahar.





Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Interesting fact

This is the second time CSK have lost 3 wickets in the first two overs - last time against MI in the 2013 final





Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Superkings out by Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Mumbai Indians lead in head-to-head clashes with Chennai Super Kings, having won 17 of the 29 games.






Chennai Super Kings S Curran, F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, A Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, J Hazlewood, D Chahar, I Tahir, S Thakur


Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to field against the Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni of Chennai Superkings and Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians during the Toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Welcome to Match 41 of IPL 2020, at Sharjah Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

