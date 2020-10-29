Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders will be on guard against Chennai Super Kings playing party-poopers against them in their second leg clash at the Dubai International Stadium this evening. An inconsistent KKR, who have now been overtaken for the fourth spot by a resurgent Kings XI Punjab in the IPL standings, will desperately want to win their last two league games and take the points tally to 16 to stay in the race for the play-offs. Incidentally, they had to miss out on the qualifiers last season on net run-rate and finish fifth – and certainly would not want a replay again.
CSK, currently at the bottom of the eight-team table, looked a relaxed lot and it showed in their performance in the last game when they turned the tables on Royal Challengers Bangalore. With nothing to lose, the yellow shirts can be quite a handful against KKR, whose batting has failed to fire as an unit.
