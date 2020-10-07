Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni,
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Superkings, during the toss, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

The Chennai Super Kings are likely to build on their change in fortunes when they clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi tonight. A victory is imperative for both teams to gain momentum in the race for playoff berths. MS Dhoni-led Chennai are riding high after their big win over Kings XI Punjab. While that is a significant morale-booster, it could also mask the vulnerability of the middle order. That will come under scrutiny tonight from Kolkata, who boast of a better attack than Punjab.

The Kolkata batting has suffered from poor starts due to Sunil Narine’s woeful form, but the middle order looked good barring Dinesh Karthik’s wretched run. An in-form Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell should be pushed up the order. The sides are evenly matched, but Chennai should pick up full points.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Follow the match live...










Read more