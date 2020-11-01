General view of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
General view of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Dubai: Kings XI Punjab, who came back from the dead to resurrect their campaign in IPL 2020, face a must-win game against Chennai Super Kings in the final league match for both teams at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Being clubbed with three more teams on 12 points and lying in the fifth position, KL Rahul’s men will be looking to win big and then keep an eye on other results till the last of the league matches on Tuesday. The team had developed a winning habit by picking up full points in five games on the trot, till Rajasthan Royals turned the tables on them in the previous game.

For Chennai, who are now resigned to finishing in the last spot, it’s more about adding to the few positives from this season and planning ahead. The growing confidence of youngsters Ruturaj Gaekwad and Sam Curran are definitely the biggest takeaways for them as they look at rebuilding for 2021.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and captain of Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and captain of Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul, seen during the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.





