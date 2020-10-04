The Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab are two teams struggling to turn around their fortunes in IPL 2020. So their encounter in Dubai today is likely to produce some intense cricket. A win is essential for the teams as they seek the much-needed form and confidence before the tournament hurtles past the halfway mark. After that, they won’t be any wiggle room.
Chennai’s reworked combination has failed to solve the problem of openers, and the spin headache continues for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. But he’s a patient captain. So this game will provide crucial pointers for him to tweak his strategy. For all the batting riches at the front-end, Punjab’s middle-order has been shaky. Glen Maxwell is yet to show the kind of aggression he’s capable of, and that’s a worry for skipper KL Rahul. So also the bowling at the death, where they have leaked runs aplenty.
Follow the match live...
