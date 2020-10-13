Chennai bowlers carve out a win over Hyderabad
The Chennai Super Kings crafted a 20-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday night. A target of 168 seemed within Hyderabad’s reach, but Chennai bowlers choked off the runs and were rewarded with wickets. Hyderabad were never allowed to push towards victory.
The early fall of captain David Warner helped and Jonny Bairstow (23 off 24 balls) never got going after the Manish Pandey run out. Kane Williamson (57 of 39) played a lone hand, and that wasn’t enough.
Electing to bat, Chennai ran up a total of 167 for six. Although the in-form Faf du Plessis fell early, Sam Curran (31 off 21) belted the ball around before Shane Watson (42 off 38) and Ambati Rayudu (42 off 34) posted an 81-run stand. They didn’t get too many in the slog overs, but in the end, it didn’t matter.
Relive the match as it happened...
