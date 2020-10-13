Chennai Super Kings players c
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Chennai bowlers carve out a win over Hyderabad

The Chennai Super Kings crafted a 20-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday night. A target of 168 seemed within Hyderabad’s reach, but Chennai bowlers choked off the runs and were rewarded with wickets. Hyderabad were never allowed to push towards victory.

The early fall of captain David Warner helped and Jonny Bairstow (23 off 24 balls) never got going after the Manish Pandey run out. Kane Williamson (57 of 39) played a lone hand, and that wasn’t enough.

Electing to bat, Chennai ran up a total of 167 for six. Although the in-form Faf du Plessis fell early, Sam Curran (31 off 21) belted the ball around before Shane Watson (42 off 38) and Ambati Rayudu (42 off 34) posted an 81-run stand. They didn’t get too many in the slog overs, but in the end, it didn’t matter.

Karn Sharma
Karn Sharma of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Priyam Garg of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI








Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja (left) and MS Dhoni
Ravindra Jadeja (left) and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings celebrate the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad attempts a reverse sweep. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Sam Curran
Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings appeals for the wicket of Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Chennai Super Kings players
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings bowls.
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI








Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni bats during the match.
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Ambati Rayudu
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during the match.
Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Shane Watson of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot.
Shane Watson of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Sam Curran
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings hits a boundary.
Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Sandeep Sharma
Sandeep Sharma (left) of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Captain of Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni
Captain of Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni (right) with Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner, seen during the toss, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI












