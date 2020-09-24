KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab batting during match 6 of season 13, Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore
KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab batting during match 6 of season 13, Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Dubai: An upbeat Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to extend their winning streak when they take on Kings XI Punjab in their second match of the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Stadium today. RCB, who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in a close opening game, will hope their star-studded middle order delivers this time around. Kohli, AB De Villiers are the two superstars in their middle order while Aaron Finch, Australia’s white ball captain, will be opening the innings with the gifted youngster Devdutt Padikkal.

Kings XI Punjab, who are still smarting from their Super Over defeat to Delhi Capitals in the first game, need to shake it off and move on. There is a high chance that Chris Gayle, their talismanic West Indian opener who was not picked in the first match, may figure in the playing XI.

Lokesh Rahul’s fireworks expose old RCB weakness

Skipper Lokesh Rahul’s blazing 132 off 69 deliveries helped Kings XI to 206/3 off 20 overs – a total which may just be beyond the reach of even a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up. The dew factor has already kicked in and it may make the job of Virat Kohli & Co a little easier, but it’s still difficult to see them go the distance.

It has not been a good day for Kohli on the ground so far as he missed two skiiers from rival counterpart Rahul. The RCB bowling, after a disciplined show in the last game, again leaked runs in the last five overs.


Highest IPL score by an Indian


Rahul on fire


100 for Rahul, the first ton in this IPL


Rare miss by Captain Kohli


Second wicket for Shivam Dube


114/2 at timeout


Pooran goes


Back-to-back fours from Rahul




50 for Rahul


Kings at 90-1 after 10 overs


The go-to man


End of 9th over


Kohli opts for spin from both end


Agarwal departs

Image Credit: Twitter

Chahal to bowl now


Kings XI reach 50


Rahul looks comfortable against paces


Kings 33 in 4 overs for no loss


New milestone for Rahul

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal Image Credit: SportsPics

Kings 17/0

First over: No wickets, 8 runs for Kings


Rahul, Agarwal step out to bat


RCB, the lineup


RCB win the toss, will field first



Image Credit: Archive