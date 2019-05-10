Chennai Super Kings cricketer Shane Watson plays a shot during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) second qualifier Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on May 10, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings ruled over Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier and sailed into the Indian Premier League final. They will now take on Mumbai Indians on Sunday at Hyderabad.

After restricting Delhi to a moderate 147 for 9 in 20 overs through accurate bowling from Deepak Chahar (2 for 28), Harbhajan Singh (2 for 31), Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 23) and Dwayne Bravo (2 for 19) Chennai recorded an impressive six-wicket win at Visakhapatnam.

Chennai openers Faf Du Plessis and Shane Watson through an 81-runs partnership in 10.2 overs scuttled Delhi's hopes of reaching the final for the first time. Du Plessis hit 50 runs off 39 balls with seven boundaries and a six while Watson too hit 50 runs off 32 balls with three boundaries and four sixes.

Chasing the tricky target, Watson and Du Plessis escaped being run out in a terrible mix up with both the batsmen in the middle. Du Plessis picked the first boundary of the innings in the third over by pulling Trent Boult to mid-wicket. He then went on to hit Axar Patel for a four and a six in the fifth over. In the sixth over Du Plessis hit Ishant Sharma for three consecutive boundaries and the pair put on 50 runs in 7.2 overs with Watson on just six and De Plessis dominating with 42 runs. When the pair hit up 16 runs off Keemo Paul in the eighth over, they were in full control.

Du Plessis reached his half century in 37 balls. Watson too regained touch and swept Patel for a six. Delhi finally got a breakthrough when Du Plessis pulled Boult to Paul.

Needing another 66 runs from 57 balls Suresh Raina joined Watson. Watson took charge and hit Paul for a boundary and six and reached his half century off 31 balls with a six off Paul. He fell at his score on 50 lifting Mishra to Boult at long off when Chennai needed only another 39 runs. Patel forced Raina play on to his stumps with 21 runs needed off 27 balls. Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni joined Ambati Rayudu and added 19 runs in 2.4 overs. Dhoni on 9, fell to Sharma when Chennai needed two more runs but Rayudu with an unbeaten 20 runs ensured the win with six balls to spare.

Earlier, Chennai had won the toss but opted to bowl first. The first over from Chahar yielded seven runs which included a beautiful pull shot from Prithvi Shaw to the boundary. Shikhar Dhawan hit Shardul Thakur for three consecutive boundaries, two of them were elegantly straight driven and third to square leg to take 13 runs off the second over.

In the third over, Chahar trapped Shaw on 5, leg before, after Chennai successfully reviewed the not out decision.

Colin Munro began by picking a boundary off Chahar tnrough wide of mid-on. When Chennai introduced experienced off spinner Harbhajan, Munro slapped him through point for a boundary.

In the sixth over, Harbhajan removed the dangerous Dhawan for 18 by having him caught behind by Dhoni. This brought in Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer into the crease. Delhi’s 50 came in 7.3 overs with Munro hitting Harbhajan for two consecutive boundaries.

Jadeja struck in the ninth over when he forced Munro to slog sweep to Bravo at deep square for 27 runs made off 24 balls. Munro had put on 20 runs in three overs with Iyer.

In walked Pant, the hero of Delhi’s win over Sunrisers Hyderbad in the eliminator. Chennai introduced striker bowler Imran Tahir for the 10th over and Pant played a scoop shot to pick his first boundary. With the first ten overs yielding only 68 runs, Delhi needed a big partnership between Iyer and Pant but they could add only 18 runs in 2.4 overs before Tahir struck in the 12th over. Iyer miscued Tahir’s googly and top edged to Suresh Raina at backward point for 13.

Next man Axar Patel lasted only six balls to score three runs before he hit Dwayne Bravo straight to Tahir at third man. Half the side back in the dugout for only 18 runs in 13 overs, Chennai moved to the top.

With only five overs to go Delhi were 93 for 5. Sherfane Rutherford who had played and missed Tahir repeatedly, in the 16th over, hit Harbhajan for a six over the covers for a six. Harbhajan removed Rutherford with the fifth ball by having him play into the hands of Shane Watson at third man for 10. He had put on 22 runs in three overs.

Pant opened out in the 17th over hitting Tahir for a boundary off the fourth ball and the fifth delivery he slog swept it to Chahar at the ropes. Though Chahar held the ball the momentum took him over the ropes for a six.

Bravo yorked Keemo Paul for 3 and with only two overs to go, Delhi were 119 for 7 Pant fell when eight more balls were remaining by hitting Chahar to Bravo at long on.

Jadeja who bowled the last over yielded 16 runs through Ishant Sharma’s boundary off the fifth ball and a six off the last ball of the innings. Delhi managed 22 runs in the last eight balls.

Brief scores: